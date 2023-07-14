Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP) Plans $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Presidio Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of Presidio Property Trust stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average of $17.95. Presidio Property Trust has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $24.42.

About Presidio Property Trust

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

