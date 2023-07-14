Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP) Plans $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.
Presidio Property Trust Price Performance
Shares of Presidio Property Trust stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average of $17.95. Presidio Property Trust has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $24.42.
