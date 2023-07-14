Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) COO Buys $48,511.44 in Stock

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Free Report) COO Aaron M. Cooper bought 7,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.07 per share, with a total value of $48,511.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,883.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PMM stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.33. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $7.40.

Get Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0238 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMM. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 58.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 400,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 148,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 120,183 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 335,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 91,858 shares during the period. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.