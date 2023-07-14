Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Lowered by William Blair

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report issued on Thursday, July 13th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.04. The consensus estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $8.05 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s FY2023 earnings at $8.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.73 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.82 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.51 EPS.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.0 %

Several other research firms have also commented on BMY. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. SVB Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $62.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $62.12 and a twelve month high of $81.43.

Institutional Trading of Bristol-Myers Squibb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 57,444 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 66.47%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

