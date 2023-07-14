Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on QTWO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Q2 from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Q2 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Q2 from $41.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. BTIG Research upgraded Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.86.

NYSE QTWO opened at $34.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.14. Q2 has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 1.43.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.71 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $633,543.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 493,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,013,346.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $633,543.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 493,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,013,346.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $29,427.30. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 204,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,989 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,476 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Q2 by 5.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Q2 by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 24,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Q2 by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Q2 by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Q2 by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

