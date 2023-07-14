Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for The Walt Disney Company Reduced by KeyCorp (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Walt Disney in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 12th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the entertainment giant will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.05. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $3.80 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DIS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Macquarie lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $90.46 on Friday. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The company has a market cap of $165.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.30 and its 200 day moving average is $96.77.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

