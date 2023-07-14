QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
QUIK opened at $8.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19. QuickLogic has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $9.70.
QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 36.19% and a negative net margin of 26.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuickLogic will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.
