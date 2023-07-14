QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QUIK opened at $8.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19. QuickLogic has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $9.70.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 36.19% and a negative net margin of 26.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuickLogic will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in QuickLogic by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 10,677 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of QuickLogic by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

