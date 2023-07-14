Raymond James Analysts Give Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) a C$36.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$36.00 price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LB. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. CSFB lowered their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$43.17.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.1 %

LB stock opened at C$42.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$32.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$33.00. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$28.23 and a 12-month high of C$48.23. The stock has a market cap of C$1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C$0.02. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of C$257.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$261.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.0972389 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

