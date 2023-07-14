Raymond James Weighs in on Teck Resources Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Raymond James cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report issued on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.90 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.94. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.80 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4 billion.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Teck Resources Dividend Announcement

TCK has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.