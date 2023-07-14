RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) PT Lowered to $126.00

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $140.00 to $126.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 81.63% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for RCI Hospitality’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

RCI Hospitality Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of RCI Hospitality stock opened at $69.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $654.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64. RCI Hospitality has a 1-year low of $49.38 and a 1-year high of $97.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $71.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.12 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 43.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.