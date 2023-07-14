Reviewing Carver Bancorp (CARV) and Its Competitors

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) is one of 109 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Carver Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Carver Bancorp has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carver Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.27, suggesting that their average stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.0% of Carver Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Carver Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carver Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Carver Bancorp Competitors 315 1720 1226 53 2.31

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Carver Bancorp and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 199.26%. Given Carver Bancorp’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Carver Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Carver Bancorp and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Carver Bancorp $31.30 million -$4.40 million -2.65 Carver Bancorp Competitors $1.16 billion $257.85 million 9.84

Carver Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Carver Bancorp. Carver Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Carver Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carver Bancorp -14.06% -20.54% -0.61% Carver Bancorp Competitors 16.56% 7.89% 0.82%

Summary

Carver Bancorp rivals beat Carver Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Carver Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Carver Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides lending products, such as one-to-four family residential, multifamily real estate, and commercial real estate lending; and construction, business and small business administration, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers other consumer and commercial banking products and services, including debit cards, online account opening and banking, online bill pay, and telephone banking, as well as check cashing, wire transfer, bill payment, reloadable prepaid card, and money order services. Carver Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.