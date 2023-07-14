Reviewing Yamato (OTCMKTS:YATRY) and ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) and Yamato (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.9% of ArcBest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Yamato shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of ArcBest shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ArcBest and Yamato’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArcBest 5.89% 27.05% 12.73% Yamato N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArcBest $5.32 billion 0.44 $298.21 million $11.82 8.19 Yamato N/A N/A N/A $82.14 0.22

This table compares ArcBest and Yamato’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ArcBest has higher revenue and earnings than Yamato. Yamato is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ArcBest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ArcBest and Yamato, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ArcBest 1 0 6 0 2.71 Yamato 0 0 0 0 N/A

ArcBest currently has a consensus price target of $114.56, suggesting a potential upside of 18.37%. Given ArcBest’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ArcBest is more favorable than Yamato.

Dividends

ArcBest pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Yamato pays an annual dividend of $12.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 65.7%. ArcBest pays out 4.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Yamato pays out 14.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ArcBest has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

ArcBest beats Yamato on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services. It also offers motor carrier freight transportation services to customers in Mexico through arrangements with trucking companies. The ArcBest segment provides expedite freight transportation services to commercial and government customers; premium logistics services, such as deployment of specialized equipment to meet linehaul requirements; and international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground services. It also offers third-party transportation brokerage services by sourcing various capacity solutions, including dry van over-the-road, temperature-controlled and refrigerated, flatbed, intermodal or container shipping, and specialized equipment; full-container and less-than-container load ocean transportation services; warehousing and distribution services; managed transportation services; and moving services to do-it-yourself' consumer, as well as provides final mile, time critical, product launch, retail logistics, supply chain optimization, and trade show shipping services. The FleetNet segment provides roadside repair solutions and vehicle maintenance management services for commercial and private fleets through a network of third-party service providers. The company was formerly known as Arkansas Best Corporation and changed its name to ArcBest Corporation in May 2014. ArcBest Corporation was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

About Yamato

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. provides logistics shipping services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail business, Corporate business, and other business. The Retail business segment provides delivery services for individuals and mid-to-small sized corporations. The Corporate business segment offers transportation services for corporations, customs, and air cargo agency services, as well as operates logistics centers. It also provides non-life insurance agency; and car maintenance services; and IT system related services, and sells fuel. In addition, the company develops TA-Q-BIN services comprising of individual-to-individual parcels to support back-orders, mail-orders, and business-to-business parcels. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

