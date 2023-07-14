RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of RingCentral from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded RingCentral from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.17.

Shares of RNG opened at $39.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.38 and its 200-day moving average is $33.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 0.89. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $59.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $533.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.66 million. As a group, research analysts predict that RingCentral will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $369,632.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,605.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $369,632.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,605.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $115,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,096.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,069 in the last three months. 6.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNG. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter worth about $620,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 52.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 30.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,955,000 after purchasing an additional 144,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 49,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 24,371 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

