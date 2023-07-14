Robert W. Baird Increases Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target to $310.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $311.67.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $268.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 20.0% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

