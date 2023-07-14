Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Up 10.3 %

Shares of RMCF opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.96. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $7.29.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.15 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RMCF Free Report ) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.81% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.