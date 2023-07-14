Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Position Raised by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 20.5% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 45.8% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 31.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 54,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,914,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE ROP opened at $478.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $461.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.30. The company has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $482.75.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.58.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.