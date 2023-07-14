Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) PT Raised to C$40.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

RUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Russel Metals from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. National Bankshares set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Russel Metals and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Russel Metals Stock Up 0.2 %

RUS opened at C$36.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. Russel Metals has a one year low of C$23.80 and a one year high of C$37.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Russel Metals Increases Dividend

Russel Metals ( TSE:RUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.20 billion. Russel Metals had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 7.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Russel Metals will post 4.2319173 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Russel Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 29th. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

