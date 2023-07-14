Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases 22,952 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 236.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 22,952 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $104.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $422.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.61 and a 200 day moving average of $109.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.