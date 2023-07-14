Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider John Bicket Sells 90,295 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $2,501,171.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 645,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,893,341.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Tuesday, June 27th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $2,308,843.15.

On Wednesday, June 21st, John Bicket sold 84,261 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $2,315,492.28.

On Monday, June 12th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $2,699,820.50.

On Tuesday, May 30th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $1,775,199.70.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, John Bicket sold 57,411 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,149,368.22.

On Wednesday, May 17th, John Bicket sold 32,164 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $639,098.68.

On Tuesday, May 9th, John Bicket sold 55,428 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,062,000.48.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $1,557,588.75.

On Tuesday, April 25th, John Bicket sold 20,896 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $433,174.08.

On Tuesday, April 18th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $1,982,878.20.

Samsara Trading Up 1.0 %

Samsara stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.94 and a beta of 1.42. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $30.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average of $19.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $204.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Samsara by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on IOT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Samsara from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Samsara from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

About Samsara

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.