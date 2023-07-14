Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $49.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:SEE opened at $44.65 on Wednesday. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $37.34 and a 1-year high of $62.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average of $45.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Sealed Air had a return on equity of 196.19% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 251.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.