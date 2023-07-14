Securian Asset Management Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $470,994,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,506,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $903,721,000 after purchasing an additional 464,771 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 496.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 417,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,546,000 after buying an additional 347,351 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $357,046,000 after buying an additional 337,759 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,393,000 after buying an additional 297,740 shares during the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $29,642,156. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.67.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $292.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.62 and a 1-year high of $299.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

