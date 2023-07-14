Securian Asset Management Inc. Acquires 407 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DUK opened at $93.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.78 and a 200-day moving average of $96.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $113.67.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

