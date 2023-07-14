Securian Asset Management Inc. Buys 100 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $519,286,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 10,560.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 606,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,425,000 after buying an additional 600,584 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1,273.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 524,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,587,000 after acquiring an additional 486,163 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,171,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,891,000 after acquiring an additional 308,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 61.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,360,000 after acquiring an additional 257,251 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.83.

Insider Activity

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,526 shares of company stock worth $11,618,868 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PH opened at $398.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $356.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $235.69 and a fifty-two week high of $402.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.26%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

