Securian Asset Management Inc. Buys 306 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FI. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 6.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 67,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Fiserv by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 104.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE FI opened at $128.68 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.26 and a fifty-two week high of $128.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares in the company, valued at $22,499,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,499,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,250 shares of company stock worth $3,725,540 over the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.89.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

