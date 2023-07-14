Securian Asset Management Inc. Buys 325 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,862 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $326,580,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $267,123,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 117.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 609,031 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $113,569,000 after acquiring an additional 328,602 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,182,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NXPI. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.43.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $216.52 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $216.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.09. The stock has a market cap of $56.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 20.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

