Securian Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 106,777.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after buying an additional 2,814,643 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth $721,085,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of AON by 4,109.5% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,266,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,261,000 after buying an additional 1,236,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $341,922,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AON by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,355,000 after acquiring an additional 620,067 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AON Stock Up 0.4 %

AON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.20.

AON opened at $337.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Aon plc has a one year low of $262.42 and a one year high of $347.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.