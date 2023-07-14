Securian Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $33.62 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The stock has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.28.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.15.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

