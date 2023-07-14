Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 100.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,256 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,926.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,926.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at $867,766.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,972 over the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $56.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.46. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

