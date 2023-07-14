Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $3.95 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $269.29 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $272.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.98. The stock has a market cap of $71.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

