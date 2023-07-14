Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $4.79 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,658,000 after buying an additional 203,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,927,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,208,811,000 after purchasing an additional 185,016 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,870,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,634,000 after buying an additional 212,147 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $642,077,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,620,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,661,000 after buying an additional 1,616,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Crown Castle news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.80.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $115.37 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $107.62 and a one year high of $184.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.21 and its 200 day moving average is $128.23. The company has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.