Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $5.28 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 176,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.72 on Friday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSX. TD Cowen lifted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.96.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

