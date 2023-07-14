Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $5.85 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $1,352,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 441,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,620,000 after buying an additional 87,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 12,046 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SLB opened at $57.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.78. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.48 and its 200-day moving average is $50.66.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.44.

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $874,563. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

