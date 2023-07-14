Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $51.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,666 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $51,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $452.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $452.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $430.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.34.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.