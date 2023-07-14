Securian Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $594,000. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $548,000. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3,182.7% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 24,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after purchasing an additional 23,488 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 409.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,393,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.35.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $168.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.90 and a 52-week high of $178.36.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.55, for a total transaction of $167,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $5,764,768.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,813,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.55, for a total value of $167,614.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,186 shares of company stock valued at $26,399,419. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

