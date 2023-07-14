Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 62,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Humana by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 137,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,285,000 after buying an additional 77,464 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Humana by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Thursday. Argus cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Humana from $590.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. TheStreet upgraded Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.11.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $423.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $483.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $495.37. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $423.29 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

