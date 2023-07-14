Securian Asset Management Inc. Purchases 122 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 132,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.11.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $266.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $266.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.33.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.