Securian Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at $1,000,291,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,797,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,472,000 after purchasing an additional 30,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,385,000 after purchasing an additional 982,317 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Sempra by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,767,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $736,759,000 after purchasing an additional 224,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Sempra by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,795,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,074,000 after buying an additional 24,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRE opened at $149.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.71. Sempra has a 52 week low of $136.54 and a 52 week high of $176.47.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 61.34%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRE. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Sempra from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

