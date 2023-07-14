Securian Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 2.6 %

SCHW opened at $59.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day moving average of $63.35. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.23.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

