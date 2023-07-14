Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,022 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.54.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.0 %

MPC stock opened at $119.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.26. The stock has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $77.92 and a twelve month high of $138.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.