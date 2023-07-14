Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $92.32 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.