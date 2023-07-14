Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 73.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 305.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 110,002 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 299.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 26,027 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 302.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 348,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,848,000 after buying an additional 261,515 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 275.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $84.44 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $99.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.12.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $294.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

TECH has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

