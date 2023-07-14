Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $93,000 Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 69.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LKQ. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296,379 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $239,693,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in LKQ by 135.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,537,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $365,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762,612 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in LKQ by 84.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in LKQ by 107.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,190,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $124,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,960 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ stock opened at $58.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.36. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $46.20 and a 52-week high of $59.38.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 26.38%.

In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $56,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at $806,872.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other LKQ news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $73,671.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,800 shares in the company, valued at $902,338. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $56,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,872.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,590 shares of company stock worth $255,050. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

