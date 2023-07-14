Sentry Investment Management LLC Invests $122,000 in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,409 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $88,736,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,564,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,252,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,998.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $30.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average is $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 60.32%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

