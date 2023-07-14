Sentry Investment Management LLC Makes New $87,000 Investment in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $54.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.69 and a 200-day moving average of $52.98. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $64.62.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LNT shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.75.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

