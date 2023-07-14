Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Insider Oded Edelman Sells 1,766 Shares of Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) insider Oded Edelman sold 1,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $130,931.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,855,875.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SIG opened at $72.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.11. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $51.29 and a 12-month high of $83.42.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.21%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth $1,279,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 171.0% during the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 732,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,790,000 after acquiring an additional 462,000 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Northcoast Research lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

