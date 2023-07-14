Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $50.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 29.15% from the company’s previous close.

SILK has been the subject of several other reports. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. CL King began coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

Silk Road Medical Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SILK opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 11.03. Silk Road Medical has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $58.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 36.47% and a negative return on equity of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $40.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $31,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,806.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Silk Road Medical news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $209,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,054,067.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $31,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,806.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,822 shares of company stock valued at $682,471 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILK. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 23.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 41.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 63.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,556,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,542,000 after buying an additional 29,112 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

