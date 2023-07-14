Slow Capital Inc. Purchases New Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its position in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:V opened at $243.31 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $244.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $455.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.78.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.52.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

