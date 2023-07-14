Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SNOW. UBS Group dropped their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Snowflake from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.35.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $184.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a PE ratio of -69.03 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.24. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $119.27 and a 1 year high of $205.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total transaction of $1,440,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,172,661.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total transaction of $1,440,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,172,661.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $36,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,729,553. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 625,727 shares of company stock valued at $110,430,643 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 14.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 1.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

