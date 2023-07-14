Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LUV. 22nd Century Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwest Airlines from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.53.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at $789,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the airline’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the airline’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,213 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

