SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 353.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 21,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 110,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 40.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHM stock opened at $47.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.13. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $47.87.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

