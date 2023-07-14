Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.28.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $45.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michelle M. Frymire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,857.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Up 1.5 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 938.4% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

SRC stock opened at $40.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.24. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $44.93.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $188.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.60 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 116.23%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of March 31, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,083 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 347 tenants operating in 37 industries.

Featured Articles

